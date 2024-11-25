Barrios: No better coach for Atletico Madrid than Simeone

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios has paid tribute to coach Diego Simeone.

Simeone reached 700 games as Atletico coach with victory over Alaves on the weekend.

"We already know what history he has with the club. We congratulate him and hope he continues like this," said Barrios.

"He gives us the will to give everything. There are few who want it as much as he does.

"I can't think of a better coach for Atlético Madrid."

Simeone's contract with the Spanish giants runs until the summer of 2027.

 

