Barrios: No better coach for Atletico Madrid than Simeone

Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios has paid tribute to coach Diego Simeone.

Simeone reached 700 games as Atletico coach with victory over Alaves on the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We already know what history he has with the club. We congratulate him and hope he continues like this," said Barrios.

"He gives us the will to give everything. There are few who want it as much as he does.

"I can't think of a better coach for Atlético Madrid."

Simeone's contract with the Spanish giants runs until the summer of 2027.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play