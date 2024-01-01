Fermin confident Barcelona will accept Olympics selection

Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez expects to go to the Olympics with Spain.

Fermin is also at the Euros with La Roja.

Advertisement Advertisement

“In principle, Barcelona agree with me going, they have not posed any problem," he said. "They know that being in the Olympic Games is incredible for any athlete. They have supported me and told me to go.

“Pedri in 2021 is a case that happened, but that doesn’t mean that it will happen to everyone. He told me that it was a brutal experience, and advises me to go and enjoy it.”

Fermin also said of rumours of a summer Barca sale: “I don’t read the press, I’m not very interested in it. The important thing is that I want to be at Barcelona, and that I only think about Barcelona. Nothing else.”