Man Utd table first bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin

Manchester United are said to have seen an offer rejected for Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez.

The talented youngster is one of the hottest properties in Europe at present.

The Red Devils are very keen to lure him away from his boyhood club this summer.

Per Spanish news outlet Sport, Barca prospect Lopez has been spoken to by the Red Devils

However, the English club’s £25 million bid for the 21-year-old has been rejected.

United will have to stump up a lot more money if they are to convince Barca to sell the winger.