Fenerbahce in talks with Barcelona attacker Fati

Fenerbache are eyeing Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

Ok Diario says Fener sports chief Mario Branco is now in contact with Fati's management about a January move.

A loan deal is being proposed, which would see Fener cover part of Fati's Barca wages.

For their part, Barca are keen on the move, particularly with Fener willing to take on a percentage of Fati's wages.

Fati has only played 158 minutes over seven games, four in the LaLiga and three in the Champions League.