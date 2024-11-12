Tribal Football
Most Read
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd

Fenerbahce in talks with Barcelona attacker Fati

Carlos Volcano
Fenerbahce in talks with Barcelona attacker Fati
Fenerbahce in talks with Barcelona attacker FatiLaLiga
Fenerbache are eyeing Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

Ok Diario says Fener sports chief Mario Branco is now in contact with Fati's management about a January move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A loan deal is being proposed, which would see Fener cover part of Fati's Barca wages.

For their part, Barca are keen on the move, particularly with Fener willing to take on a percentage of Fati's wages.

Fati  has only played 158 minutes over seven games, four in the LaLiga and three in the Champions League.

Mentions
LaLigaFati AnsuBarcelonaFenerbahceSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Guler "very angry" at Real Madrid; Fenerbache return mooted
Barcelona plan move for Porto striker Omorodion
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact