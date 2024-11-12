REVEALED: Guler "very angry" at Real Madrid; Fenerbache return mooted

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Arda Guler is ready to push for a January exit at Real Madrid.

The Turkey midfielder has struggled for minutes this season.

And Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda is reporting a return to former club Fenerbahce could be on for Guler over the New Year.

He said on El Chiringuito: "Arda Güler plays almost nothing, Saturday's game was one of the few in the last month.

"He is very angry. (Carlo) Ancelotti does not like him, Davide does, but Carlo does not because he lacks physique and character. The player has indirectly launched the possibility of going out on loan in the winter market.

"One of the possibilities is the Fenerbahce of (Jose) Mourinho."

