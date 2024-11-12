Barcelona plan move for Porto striker Omorodion

Barcelona are planning a move for Porto striker Samu Omorodion.

The Spain U21 star only moved to Porto from Atletico Madrid in August.

But Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito, revealed: "Barça has a No9 who is galactic which is (Roberto) Lewandowski, but he is going to be 37 years old and they are looking in the medium-to-long term.

"There is a player who they love that was sold by Atlético and that someone has to explain to me why they did it like that. I speak of Samu Omorodion."

Atletico sold 50 per cent of the rights of Omorodion to Porto for €15m. Porto reserved two purchase options: the first to be executed in June 2025, which would be €5m for 15 per cent more of the rights to Samu, and one year later another 15 per cent for another €5m. Therefore, Porto could be the owner of the player's 80% rights for €25m.

Atletico has no purchase option reserved, but are due half of any possible transfer.