FC Helsingor release statement on Iniesta takeover rumours

FC Helsingor have released a statement after this morning's news that Barcelona great Andres Iniesta had bought the club.

Helsingør has confirmed in a press release that it has entered into a collaboration with Iniesta's company, Never Say Never. However, it is not clear from the press release whether it is a purchase of the club or not.

Iniesta and NSN have teamed up with the investment company Stoneweg and their Catalan CEO Jaume Sabater to invest in FC Helsingør, which Iniesta confirmed to Helsingør Dagblad.

TV 2 Sport later reported that the Spanish great is not just investing, but has bought the majority of the shares.

Now FC Helsingør has sent out a press release announcing that they have teamed up with Never Say Never (NSN) and the Swiss company Stoneweg on a collaboration.

However, there is nothing in the press release about whether the club is being bought or not.

"In recent months, NSN has acted as consultants for FC Helsingør. Now they get involved in the management to boost the club's growth.

"Andrés Iniesta (NSN) and Jaume Sabater (Stoneweg) are in Denmark to meet the club and watch them play against Ishøj IF. Bo Bay Hougaard continues as the club's managing director, it says, among other things."

Iniesta states in the press release that he is very motivated about the project:

"After playing as a professional, it motivates me a lot to start this new phase of my life, bringing my experience to a club like FC Helsingør, the first project in an exciting alliance between NSN and Stoneweg. It's a fantastic opportunity to get to know football in a different way," says the Spaniard.

Jaume Sabater also puts words to the collaboration:

"For Stoneweg, it is very important to enter the football and sports world with NSN. We find the FC Helsingør project very attractive, and we want to work together with the people at the club to promote their training football and bring them back to the elite of Danish football," he said.