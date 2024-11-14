Deco tells Porto keeper Costa: Forget about Barcelona

Barcelona chief Deco has played down talk of a move for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Deco is clear that Marc-André ter Stegen , 32, will continue to be number one when he returns from his knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Mundo Deportivo: "Marc still has three years on his contract, he is young for a goalkeeper, 32 years old, and we have to focus on him recovering well and coming back well. That's why it's important to have two goalkeepers who give us guarantees, not to rush him to come back. We analyze it little by little, I don't think it's something we need to consider now, says the sporting director.

"I am not looking at any goalkeeper at the moment because when Marc is well we will not sign someone instead of him. Also, if I were Diogo (Costa), I don't know if he would come to Barcelona to be a substitute. We are not considering signing him and if I were him I would want to go to a club where I knew I would play.

"We are happy with the goalkeepers we have today. I wish him luck and first of all that he wins with Porto."