Fati thrilled to be a Real Madrid player

Carlos Volcano
Lamini Fati is thrilled to be a Real Madrid player.

The young defender left Leganes for Real Madrid last week.

He said, "I am very happy to be able to sign for the best club in the world, Real Madrid.

"This is a dream come true for me and my family, thanks to all the people who made this possible, I am ready to give everything in this club Hala Madrid!"

The 18 year-old is expected to initially flit between the Castilla and Juvenil A teams.

