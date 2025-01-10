Tribal Football
Most Read
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal

DONE DEAL: Haller leaves Leganes for Utrecht return

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Haller leaves Valladolid for Utrecht return
DONE DEAL: Haller leaves Valladolid for Utrecht returnLaLiga
FC Utrecht have signed Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller.

Haller had his season-long loan with Leganes cut short this week by BVB and then sent to Utrecht. It marks a return to the club for the centre-forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Utrecht announced: "Sébastien Haller is returning to FC Utrecht. The striker is joining on loan from Borussia Dortmund for half a season. Sébastien Haller is back! The 30-year-old striker, who played 98 games for FC Utrecht between 2015 and 2017, is on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of this season.

"The 27-time Ivory Coast international will wear the number 91 jersey. When Sébastien Haller moved from FC Utrecht to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2017, he made a rather unusual promise: 'One day I will return here. Then I will play for FC Utrecht again.'

"Haller has kept his word. He will be on loan from Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season and will be back in his beloved Stadion Galgenwaard."

Mentions
LaLigaHaller SebastienUtrechtDortmundValladolidEredivisieBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ajax and Real Valladolid continuing talks over Moro fee
Villa place huge price tag on Duran with Chelsea and Barcelona interested
Borussia Dortmund cut short Haller loan with Real Valladolid