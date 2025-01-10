DONE DEAL: Haller leaves Leganes for Utrecht return

FC Utrecht have signed Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller.

Haller had his season-long loan with Leganes cut short this week by BVB and then sent to Utrecht. It marks a return to the club for the centre-forward.

Utrecht announced: "Sébastien Haller is returning to FC Utrecht. The striker is joining on loan from Borussia Dortmund for half a season. Sébastien Haller is back! The 30-year-old striker, who played 98 games for FC Utrecht between 2015 and 2017, is on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of this season.

"The 27-time Ivory Coast international will wear the number 91 jersey. When Sébastien Haller moved from FC Utrecht to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2017, he made a rather unusual promise: 'One day I will return here. Then I will play for FC Utrecht again.'

"Haller has kept his word. He will be on loan from Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season and will be back in his beloved Stadion Galgenwaard."