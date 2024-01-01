Father of Jorthy Mokio: Faye sale convinced us to choose Ajax over Barcelona

The father of Jorthy Mokio has explained why his son chose Ajax over Barcelona.

The teenage defender has signed for Ajax from KAA Gent.

"They (Barca) told us that they were going to do like with Lamine Yamal or Cubarsí. We spoke with Deco and he told us that he would train with the first team,” said Thierry Mokio to Het Belang van Limburg.

“The pressure at Barça is of another dimension. If it doesn't work, you end up in Osasuna and you're lost . It seemed like too big a step to me.

“It is true that there was a moment when we had decided to sign for Barça, but then we see that they want to sell a 19-year-old defender (Mikayil Faye) to Porto.

"It's too much, I couldn't do that to my son."