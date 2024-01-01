Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Athletic Bilbao great Llorente: Inaki key to Nico's future

Athletic Bilbao great Llorente: Inaki key to Nico's future
Athletic Bilbao great Llorente: Inaki key to Nico's future
Athletic Bilbao great Llorente: Inaki key to Nico's futureLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao great Fernando Llorente feels Nico Williams will stay next season.

Athletic winger Williams is being linked with Barcelona and several Premier League clubs as he stars for Spain at the Euros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Llorente told El Larguero: "The clause that Nico has (€58m) means almost nothing for the best teams. Everything will depend on what he wants.

"Having his brother as a reference for him is very important for him. I think he will stay at Athletic."

Llorente also said: “The Eurocup gives you a lot of visibility and Nico is a real danger every time he catches the ball." 

Mentions
Llorente FernandoWilliams NicoAth BilbaoBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona president Laporta: We can afford to sign Williams
Liverpool ponder meeting buyout clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Pedri: Nico would be spectacular for Barcelona