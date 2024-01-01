Athletic Bilbao great Llorente: Inaki key to Nico's future

Athletic Bilbao great Fernando Llorente feels Nico Williams will stay next season.

Athletic winger Williams is being linked with Barcelona and several Premier League clubs as he stars for Spain at the Euros.

But Llorente told El Larguero: "The clause that Nico has (€58m) means almost nothing for the best teams. Everything will depend on what he wants.

"Having his brother as a reference for him is very important for him. I think he will stay at Athletic."

Llorente also said: “The Eurocup gives you a lot of visibility and Nico is a real danger every time he catches the ball."