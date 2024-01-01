Father of Barcelona superkid Yamal: He has a blessing from God

The father of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal has declared his son has a 'blessing from God'.

Mounir Nasraoui says he was always convinced the 16 year-old would be a star.

"I knew about my son when he was born, I knew he was going to be a star. Anyone who is a father knows this and any father wants his son to be the best," he said from the Rocafonda neighborhood in Mataró (Barcelona).

"He wants to be the youngest player to win a European Championship, like any child."

The father of the Euros star assured that, for him, his son is "the best in everything."

"Not only in football, but also in love and as a person. He is a child and has a blessing from God, which is very important and must be valued," he commented.