Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Father of Barcelona superkid Yamal: He has a blessing from God

Father of Barcelona superkid Yamal: He has a blessing from God
Father of Barcelona superkid Yamal: He has a blessing from God
Father of Barcelona superkid Yamal: He has a blessing from GodLaLiga
The father of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal has declared his son has a 'blessing from God'.

Mounir Nasraoui says he was always convinced the 16 year-old would be a star.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I knew about my son when he was born, I knew he was going to be a star. Anyone who is a father knows this and any father wants his son to be the best," he said from the Rocafonda neighborhood in Mataró (Barcelona).

"He wants to be the youngest player to win a European Championship, like any child."

The father of the Euros star assured that, for him, his son is "the best in everything."

"Not only in football, but also in love and as a person. He is a child and has a blessing from God, which is very important and must be valued," he commented.

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineBarcelonaEuro
Related Articles
Spain coach De la Fuente: I want to give Yamal some advice
Ex-Barcelona captain Iniesta excited by Yamal Euros impact
Spain coach De la Fuente seeks adjustments from Yamal and Williams