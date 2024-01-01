Tribal Football
Ex-Barcelona captain Iniesta excited by Yamal Euros impact
Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta admits he's quickly been won over by Lamine Yamal.

Iniesta says he's been impressed by the 16 year-old Barca starlet at the Euros with Spain.

He told Sport:  "He doesn't fit within the normal parameters. At 16 years old, the relevance he had this year at Barça, the importance he had in the national team... Encourage him to continue like this, from the outside you see a very united group in the national team that transmits an excellent feeling.

"In the end, it's the talent he has, what he does.

"Obviously they are situations that we must take advantage of, we must always keep an eye on his progression and make him grow over time."

