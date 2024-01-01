Spain coach De la Fuente seeks adjustments from Yamal and Williams

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente wants his wingers to adjust their game.

Spain meet France in the Euros semifinals with Barcelona whiz Yamal and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams in good form.

“You can’t always play at 100 miles an hour. Speed and power without control is useless. You have to master speed and control the game," said De la Fuente.

“They are both fantastic footballers, but sometimes you have to slow down.

“I tell Lamine that if he has three players on him, there’s an area of ​​the pitch where we have superiority. We must get the ball there, not by dribbling, but with fast passing.”