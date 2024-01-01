Spain coach De la Fuente: I want to give Yamal some advice

Yamal struck in the Euros semifinal victory for Spain.
He later said: "I am very happy to have made it to the final. Now the most important thing is to win it.
"We were in a difficult moment. I wanted to put it where it went in, and I'm very happy. I try not to think too much, enjoy it and help the team and if it works like this I'm happy and satisfied with the victory. I want to win, win and win.
"I will celebrate my birthday here in Germany with my team."
Spain captain Luis De La Fuente said of Barcelona's super talent: "From here I want to give him some advice.
"I want him to work with the same humility, keep his feet on the ground, he looks like a much more experienced player to be honest but basically I celebrate that he is in our team, that he is Spanish and we can enjoy of him for many years to come."