Spain coach De la Fuente: I want to give Yamal some advice

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal refused to get carried away after his goalscoring performance in Spain's win against France.

Yamal struck in the Euros semifinal victory for Spain.

He later said: "I am very happy to have made it to the final. Now the most important thing is to win it.

"We were in a difficult moment. I wanted to put it where it went in, and I'm very happy. I try not to think too much, enjoy it and help the team and if it works like this I'm happy and satisfied with the victory. I want to win, win and win.

"I will celebrate my birthday here in Germany with my team."

Spain captain Luis De La Fuente said of Barcelona's super talent: "From here I want to give him some advice.

"I want him to work with the same humility, keep his feet on the ground, he looks like a much more experienced player to be honest but basically I celebrate that he is in our team, that he is Spanish and we can enjoy of him for many years to come."