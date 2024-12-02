Ex-Real Madrid star Jese: Lot of players took a lot of s*** in order to perform

Former Real Madrid and PSG attacker Jese Rodriguez says he knows many players were taking substances to help them through games earlier in his career.

Now playing in Malaysia with Johor Darul Takzim FC, Jese made the revelation in an interview with YouTuber 'Mowlihawk'.

He revealed: "There were a lot of people who took a lot of s*** in order to perform.

"That wasn't as controlled before as it is now. I'm not criticising or judging anyone, but that's how it was. The thing is that maybe it didn't come out publicly."

Jese also recalled competing with Gareth Bale for a place in Carlo Ancelotti's Real team.

He said: "I had the feeling of saying 'I'm going to play and this guy isn't going to play' before the injury. I was playing and Bale wasn't playing. He cost 120 million euros and I left for free.

"He spoke very little and in English. Ancelotti had the balls to put him on the bench and put me in. Another coach might not do that. Florentino really liked the youth players to solve his games because he ended up saying: 'I bet on them'.

"When Gareth Bale arrived he said he wanted to play on the left. Cristiano found out, and then, with Ancelotti and Florentino they said to him: 'You, on the right'. And I stood there laughing. But there was no bickering between us. There were long faces, but what can he say to me if he doesn't know how to speak (Spanish)? At Madrid they were all very professional."

