Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains confident of defending their Champions League title this season.

After defeat at Liverpool this week, Real Madrid are twenty-fourth in the Champions League, the last position that gives them access to the round of 32, with a schedule that, without being the most difficult, is not a bed of roses for the Madridistas.

However, Real are struggling to shake off their current form slide, with form and injuries besetting Ancelotti's squad.

But despite the issues, the Italian remains bullish about their title chances.

This was revealed by Alberto Cerruti, a prestigious journalist from La Gazzetta dello Sport and a personal friend of Ancelotti who, upon learning that he was going to be called by El Larguero to take part in last night's programme, wrote to 'Carletto' and was given a message: “Tell them anything, but the most important thing is that Madrid will be in the Champions League final in Munich...”

