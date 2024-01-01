Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Kroos: If I asked to train maybe Ancelotti would insist I stay!

Retired Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admits he never liked individual awards.

Kroos discussed his life after retirement on the A-Z podcast this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"With eleven Toni Kroos you won't win anything. But maybe you do need a Toni Kroos. That's why I always tried to put my players in the position where they are at their best and where we can win games," he said.

Asked about the end of his career, the former Real Madrid player explained that he "always" wanted to "finish at the highest level , given that he has the experience of having "played with many top-level players", but "few have achieved it".

"There were still changes here and there. The constant travelling and being away from family has worn me down over the years. Maybe in five years I'll say it was a year too soon, but now I feel fine," he added.

Regarding his future plans, Kroos said that " right now" he does not "feel like coaching professionals", but that he is "going to open a youth academy in Madrid".

Regarding a hypothetical last foray with Real Madrid, the retired midfielder resorted to a joke: "I don't know if they think it's great if I turn up from time to time and say I want to join training. Currently there is also the risk that Carlo (Ancelotti) will say: 'Now stay here'," he said with a laugh.