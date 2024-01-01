Kroos confident Real Madrid can handle his retirement: They WILL adapt

Toni Kroos insists Real Madrid will survive his retirement.

Real are stumbling this season without the former Germany midfielder.

But Kroos told Marca: "It's a compliment to have been important, but you have to adapt.

"Real Madrid adapted when Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Sergio) Ramos left... it always adapted and continued winning. We have won the Champions League twice without, for example, the two mentioned above, although they were very important and are absolute legends.

"The same thing will happen now.

"All the Real Madrid players are very good in their own way. They just have to find a way to play to win and they will do it . It doesn't change if individual players are missing. I hope it happens as soon as possible, so that not everyone always has to hear: 'Kroos is not here'."