Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli

Kroos confident Real Madrid can handle his retirement: They WILL adapt

Kroos confident Real Madrid can handle his retirement: They WILL adapt
Kroos confident Real Madrid can handle his retirement: They WILL adaptLaLiga
Toni Kroos insists Real Madrid will survive his retirement.

Real are stumbling this season without the former Germany midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Kroos told Marca: "It's a compliment to have been important, but you have to adapt.

"Real Madrid adapted when Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Sergio) Ramos left... it always adapted and continued winning. We have won the Champions League twice without, for example, the two mentioned above, although they were very important and are absolute legends.

"The same thing will happen now.

"All the Real Madrid players are very good in their own way. They just have to find a way to play to win and they will do it . It doesn't change if individual players are missing. I hope it happens as soon as possible, so that not everyone always has to hear: 'Kroos is not here'."

Mentions
LaLigaKroos ToniReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid players admit after Lille shock: "We've hit rock bottom"
Reschke: Wirtz wants Real Madrid over Bayern Munich
Mijatovic slams Real Madrid midfield after Lille shock: Don't blame Vinicius Jr