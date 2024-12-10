Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Khedira: Vinicius Jr should change

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira says Vinicius Junior needs to change his on-field persona.

Khedira has urged Vinicius Junior to take a leaf out of the book of former Real star Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told Marca: "His attitude sometimes... He seems angry many times. Cristiano was a bit like that when he was young, but he changed quickly.

"If Vinicius wants to be like Messi, Zidane, Cristiano, Xavi he has to be a bit more respectful with the rival, with the referees... That has to change."

Khedira added, "If Vini changes a bit and is more of a gentleman and more of a leader, he will win three or four Ballon d'Ors."