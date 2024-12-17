Ex-Real Madrid keeper Casilla: Florentino is spectacular

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kikp Casilla has paid tribute to president Florentino Perez.

Casilla discussed his career on Los Fulanos and highlighted the influence of Florentino.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I would give him a hug and thank him for everything. In the end, he's a guy who, when he's gone, I hope he lasts a long time, but they should freeze him. Because what he's done with Real Madrid and with his companies, but in Madrid, how he's managed to change generations without hardly being noticed is very difficult.

"In a club, you go from Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Kroos or Benzema, and you keep winning, it's very difficult and both he and José Ángel, who is his right-hand man, have done spectacularly.

"Then he goes and makes a fantastic stadium and everything he generates is a spectacular guy."