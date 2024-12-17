Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Man Utd boss Amorim hails "magic Fergie time" after derby triumph

Ex-Real Madrid keeper Casilla: Florentino is spectacular

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Real Madrid keeper Casilla: Florentino is spectacular
Ex-Real Madrid keeper Casilla: Florentino is spectacularLaLiga
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kikp Casilla has paid tribute to president Florentino Perez.

Casilla discussed his career on Los Fulanos and highlighted the influence of Florentino.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "I would give him a hug and thank him for everything. In the end, he's a guy who, when he's gone, I hope he lasts a long time, but they should freeze him. Because what he's done with Real Madrid and with his companies, but in Madrid, how he's managed to change generations without hardly being noticed is very difficult.

"In a club, you go from Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Kroos or Benzema, and you keep winning, it's very difficult and both he and José Ángel, who is his right-hand man, have done spectacularly.

"Then he goes and makes a fantastic stadium and everything he generates is a spectacular guy."

Mentions
LaLigaReal MadridCasilla Kiko
Related Articles
LaLiga president Tebas defends Vini Jr for Rayo Vallecano 'Segunda' taunts
Rayo Vallecano president Presa hits back at Vini Jr over 'Segunda' gestures
Real Madrid reach terms with Leganes for Fati