LaLiga president Tebas defends Vini Jr for Rayo Vallecano 'Segunda' taunts

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has defended Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr for his taunts of Rayo Vallecano fans at the end of Saturday's 3-3 draw.

Rayo fans were incensed by the taunts of Vinicius, who made gestures that they belonged in the Segunda Division after the final whistle.

Vini Jr faces an investigation for the provocation, but Tebas insisted today: "The chants were not racist, it is important to clarify that, but they called him stupid and there was a reaction to Vinícius' departure.

"I think that these insults may be a provocation and the player, like everyone else, gets angry and nothing more. We will see what happens, it is up to the integrity body. I am not going to get involved in that."

For Tebas, Vinícius' behaviour is no different from that of other footballers who respond when they receive insults.

"Many players get angry and Vinícius is one more. There were some insults from the stands too that have to be evaluated. They were not racist shouts nor do I consider what he did exaggerated. It was not right, and neither was the stands. We have the ability to initiate but nothing more."

