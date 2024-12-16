Rayo Vallecano president Presa hits back at Vini Jr over 'Segunda' gestures

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has hit back at Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr after Saturday's 3-3 draw.

Rayo fans were incensed by the taunts of Vinicius, who made gestures that they belonged in the Segunda Division after the final whistle.

The Brazilian's actions also angered Presa, who said afterwards: "Footballers, starting with those of Rayo, and so we tell them, they have to have a decent attitude towards all fans.

"At the end, they must be professionals and these attitudes towards the public in the stands should not occur.

"That you make the gesture of ‘to Segunda ’ is very hard for us..."

