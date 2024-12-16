Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes

Rayo Vallecano president Presa hits back at Vini Jr over 'Segunda' gestures

Carlos Volcano
Rayo Vallecano president Presa hits back at Vini Jr over 'Segunda' gestures
Rayo Vallecano president Presa hits back at Vini Jr over 'Segunda' gesturesLaLiga
Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has hit back at Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr after Saturday's 3-3 draw.

Rayo fans were incensed by the taunts of Vinicius, who made gestures that they belonged in the Segunda Division after the final whistle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazilian's actions also angered Presa, who said afterwards: "Footballers, starting with those of Rayo, and so we tell them, they have to have a decent attitude towards all fans.

"At the end, they must be professionals and these attitudes towards the public in the stands should not occur.

"That you make the gesture of ‘to Segunda ’ is very hard for us..."

 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play 

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorRayo VallecanoReal Madrid
Related Articles
Rayo coach Perez: I think Mumin fouled Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti upbeat after Rayo 6-goal thriller
Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano share the spoils in six-goal rollercoaster