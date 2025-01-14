Benito slams Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr after Supercopa final: He never tackled!

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito has taken aim at Vinicius Jr.

Benito, who spent seven years with Real, was left unimpressed by the Brazil attacker's efforts in the 5-2 Supercopa final defeat to Barcelona.

He said on Candena SER: "I was surprised by Vincius' change, because you can always expect the best from him, but it's true that you have to push him in every way."

"He didn't even go to duels, he just stood there...

"For me, this is always one of the things I don't accept from footballers, and I'm not saying this today because he's lost. Not from Vinicius or anyone else.

"Today is a final against Barcelona... how are you going to reserve yourself?"

On coach Carlo Ancelotti, Benito also said: "A coach (Ancelotti) has to make decisions if the team does not function collectively as he thinks.

"Something has been lost along the way: in the last two Champions Leagues, for example, as important titles for Real Madrid, for me the common denominator was the collective work... This year, with the arrival of Mbappé, they thought that everything was going to be a little easier and that they wouldn't have to grit their teeth so much. And it's been the opposite, the team has taken the opposite path.

"Coaches have a huge impact on what happens in a team. A coach changes a team. Hansi Flick has changed Barça. The team is the same as last year. Flick has convinced the team to play the way he wants. The team risks its life on the pitch. Good players who give their all on the pitch for a plan are already a team that is difficult for any rival to beat. And at the moment, I don't see a plan at Real Madrid."