Rexach warns Barcelona against comparing Yamal with Messi
LaLiga
Barcelona icon Carles Rexach says comparisons with Lionel Messi does Lamine Yamal no favours.

Reacting to Barca's 5-2 Supercopa final win against Real Madrid on Sunday night, the former Barca coach, director and player was asked about teenager Yamal.

He told El Programa de Ortega: “Lamine is a spectacular player and a great player to watch. He plays calmly, he can’t be under pressure. In this young Barça, all the players who have come out can handle pressure well.

"Messi is a big deal, getting to Messi is complicated. He has played for many years, very often at a great level, it is very difficult for him to do it again. What is clear is that Lamine has everything to mark an era in Barcelona and in Spanish football.”

On the final, Rexach added: "Barça went out to play their game convinced of what they were going to do. If they didn’t score before, it was thanks to (Thibaut) Courtois.

"(Kylian) Mbappé’s goal didn’t change anything. It’s strange that Madrid stumbled over the same stone. After (Wojciech) Szczesny was sent off, I thought they could make things difficult for us, but Madrid didn’t know how to approach the game either: Barça never suffered too much. We saw a very blurred Madrid.”

