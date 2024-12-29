Ex-Real Madrid coach Capello: Only issue for Mbappe and Ancelotti are fans and journalists

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello is convinced Kylian Mbappe will find his best form.

The only problem, says Capello, is the impatience of Real fans.

He told Marca: "Adapting to a great team like Madrid is difficult. I have seen international players who arrived there and were afraid.

"Mbappé has had problems off the field, not football-related. But it seems to me that he is back now. He has a lot of strength and a lot of class. I like him a lot, he is a player of another level."

The Italian coach also defended Carlo Ancelotti: "You have to be patient, but Madrid has no patience, the fans and the journalists...

"He has won too much.

"They think they have to get results straight away. When they win, they are criticised because they win in the Italian style and when they play more offensively... because they don't defend enough!"