Real Madrid ace Mbappe: I know I must give everything here

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expects to see an improved Kylian Mbappe in 2025.

After Mbappe struck in victory over Sevilla last weekend, Ancelotti declared Mbappe's bedding period as "over".

"His adaptation period is over," he said.

"He has already shown a good version and can still improve. He has recovered well from the small injury he had. He is motivated, excited and happy to be here. He needed that period, everyone needs it, but it is over."

Meanwhile, Mbappe stated: "I can do much more. I know that I have much more in my legs, in the last few games I have played better, the game against Bilbao did me good, I hit rock bottom, I missed a penalty and it is time to realise that I have to give my all for this shirt and play with personality."