Aston Villa join January race on Real Madrid star Endrick

Clubs from across Europe are considering January loan offers for Real Madrid star Endrick.

The 20-year-old attacker was loaned to French club Lyon for the second half of last season after he struggled for regular first team minutes at Real Madrid under both Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

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Endrick impressed during his time in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 games across all competitions, before heading back to Madrid in June for preseason.

Liverpool reached out over a loan package for the 2026/27 season, but that was rejected, as Jose Mourinho wanted to assess him on his return from injury.

There will also be winter interest from Serie A, but Aston Villa are also ready to reach out, as Unai Emery looks to add more dynamism to his attack ahead of a possible push for the UEFA Champions League knockout phase.

Jose Mourinho will assess his plans for the former Palmeiras forward in the coming weeks with a decision expected by December.