Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Carragher says Man City should be given multi year point deductions: Players would move on

England vs Czech Republic: Confirmed team news as Tuchel aims to catch up to Spain

Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for German wonderkid Ilicevic

Man Utd eye Murillo as Forest defender draws rival interest

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo releases statement detailing fall-out, confirms he remains available for Portugal

Norwegian FA files complaints with FIFA committees over peace prize and World Cup sell-off

Messi gets one last goal & emotional farewell in final match for Argentina

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

Aston Villa join January race on Real Madrid star Endrick

Real Madrid star Endrick.
Real Madrid star Endrick.Profimedia

Clubs from across Europe are considering January loan offers for Real Madrid star Endrick.

The 20-year-old attacker was loaned to French club Lyon for the second half of last season after he struggled for regular first team minutes at Real Madrid under both Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Endrick impressed during his time in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 games across all competitions, before heading back to Madrid in June for preseason.

Liverpool reached out over a loan package for the 2026/27 season, but that was rejected, as Jose Mourinho wanted to assess him on his return from injury.

There will also be winter interest from Serie A, but Aston Villa are also ready to reach out, as Unai Emery looks to add more dynamism to his attack ahead of a possible push for the UEFA Champions League knockout phase.

Jose Mourinho will assess his plans for the former Palmeiras forward in the coming weeks with a decision expected by December.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
EndrickReal MadridAston VillaLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Real Madrid plot SENSATIONAL Haaland offer as Man City face Premier League decision

Gilberto Mora breaks yet another incredible record as Barcelona and Real Madrid watch on

Spanish media says Harvey Elliott "must get in shape" as they suggest he is overweight