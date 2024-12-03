Ex-Monaco chief offers Real Madrid positional advice for Mbappe

Former AS Monaco sports chief Antonio Cordon is confident Kylian Mbappe can reach his best with Real Madrid.

Cordon was at ASM when Mbappe was coming through the youth system.

He told Radio Marca: "Mbappé is being valued after only being here a few months and he has signed for many years with Real Madrid. Every player needs to adapt.

"His statistics are there, year after year he has scored a lot of incredible goals with the national team in international matches, as well as with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

"He undoubtedly has the characteristics to play in several positions, perhaps it has been on the wing where he has played and developed the most. He also does well in the centre, but I usually think he has shone the most starting from the wing and ending up in the centre."

Cordon added: "Kylian has character for everything he sets out to do because he surprises with small details right off the bat , for example with how he deals with the media, how easily he started speaking Spanish without people expecting it, etc."

