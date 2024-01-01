Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow

Ex-Man City, Barcelona keeper Bravo announces retirement

Ex-Man City, Barcelona keeper Bravo announces retirement
Ex-Man City, Barcelona keeper Bravo announces retirement
Ex-Man City, Barcelona keeper Bravo announces retirementTribalfootball
Former Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has announced his retirement.

Bravo is hanging up the gloves after being released by Betis over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 41-year-old managed to play 74 competitive matches for Betis.

Bravo also represented ​​Real Sociedad and Colo-Colo in his home country of Chile.

There were a total of 463 competitive matches at club team level. He kept 164 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper also made 150 international appearances for Chile.

Mentions
LaLigaBravo ClaudioBarcelonaManchester CityBetisReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Betis hoping for Denilson-type impact from Roque
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Man City signing Gundogan explains Barcelona exit to fans