Ex-Man City, Barcelona keeper Bravo announces retirement

Former Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has announced his retirement.

Bravo is hanging up the gloves after being released by Betis over the summer.

The 41-year-old managed to play 74 competitive matches for Betis.

Bravo also represented ​​Real Sociedad and Colo-Colo in his home country of Chile.

There were a total of 463 competitive matches at club team level. He kept 164 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper also made 150 international appearances for Chile.