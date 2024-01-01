Man City signing Gundogan explains Barcelona exit to fans

Manchester City signing Ilkay Gundogan has posted a farewell to Barcelona and their fans.

After a year with Barca, the midfielder has decided to re-sign for City today.

This morning, Gundogan posted to social media:

"Dear culers,

"After just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign.

"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.

"Nevertheless, it’s been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs - I always wanted to play at Barça, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best.

"Visca el Barça!

"Best wishes,

"Ilkay"