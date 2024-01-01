Man City signing Gundogan explains Barcelona exit to fans

Tribal Football
Manchester City signing Ilkay Gundogan has posted a farewell to Barcelona and their fans.

After a year with Barca, the midfielder has decided to re-sign for City today.

This morning, Gundogan posted to social media: 

"Dear culers,

"After just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign.

"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.

"Nevertheless, it’s been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs - I always wanted to play at Barça, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best.

"Visca el Barça!  

"Best wishes,

"Ilkay"

Mentions
LaLigaGundogan IlkayBarcelonaManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
