Ex-Espanyol striker Braithwaite in Everton contact

Agents for Martin Braithwaite are in contact with Everton.

The Dane has just bought out the final year of his contract at Espanyol and is now a free agent.

The veteran is keen on a move to England, where he had a season with Middlesbrough.

Now 33, Braithwaite was LaLiga 2's top scorer with 22 goals as he helped Espanyol earn promotion back to the Primera last season.

Braithwaite chose to trigger an option to buy out his contract, however, after falling out with management in the final weeks of the campaign.