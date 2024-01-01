Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Ex-Espanyol striker Braithwaite in Everton contact

Ex-Espanyol striker Braithwaite in Everton contact
Ex-Espanyol striker Braithwaite in Everton contact
Ex-Espanyol striker Braithwaite in Everton contactLaLiga
Agents for Martin Braithwaite are in contact with Everton.

The Dane has just bought out the final year of his contract at Espanyol and is now a free agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The veteran is keen on a move to England, where he had a season with Middlesbrough.

Now 33, Braithwaite was LaLiga 2's top scorer with 22 goals as he helped Espanyol earn promotion back to the Primera last season.

Braithwaite chose to trigger an option to buy out his contract, however, after falling out with management in the final weeks of the campaign.

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueBraithwaite MartinEspanyolEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem trio alerted as Braithwaite buys out Espanyol contract
Everton, Southampton, Leicester all in Braithwaite talks
Hull whiz Philogene says his "dream is still La Liga" after Barcelona snub