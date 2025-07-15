Ex-Barcelona youth coach Font: Yamal already carrying team on his shoulders

Former Barcelona youth coach Jordi Font has declared Lamine Yamal has "supernatural" talent.

Font worked with the 18 year-old inside the La Masia academy.

He told Mundo Deportivo: "He looks very good, he still has a long way to go. He shows great maturity when he makes certain statements.

"On the pitch, he's also demonstrating the ability to be decisive, to carry the team on his shoulders. He's more than ready. He has supernatural talent and must maintain this level. One of the best young players at the club.

"An unexpected success? At this stage of adolescence, they're unaware of what they're experiencing; it's obvious to them, and in this sense, this boom has had positive repercussions for them. If you're arrogant, you don't value something that can create additional pressure; you take advantage of it when you're already mature.

"They take it naturally; they've been used to it for years. But they need a context that supports, encourages, and values them. In the case of Lamine, with his super historic records.

"Is this the best example? There's no prototype. The players we train at La Masia are intelligent players who know the game very well. Some will be more physically fit and experienced, others will have extraordinary technical ability, and still others will be much more talented, but all these qualities must be at the service of the team, so that the players understand the game and complement each other."