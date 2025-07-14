Tribal Football
Yamal assures Barcelona fans: I'm now 18 - and I want to win it all!
Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal admits he hopes for more silverware during his 18th year.

Yamal turned 18 on Sunday and was asked about his birthday wish for the coming year.

"At 18, I ask for what I had at 16 and 17, but also for the titles I still lack: obviously the World Cup and the Champions League ," he said.

Yamal then stated, "My mentality tells me I have to go and win. I don't think about the fact that I still have so many years to play: I want to win now and I'll give everything to achieve it.

"To all the 'culers' I tell them that we'll be there, we'll fight, there's no doubt that the Champions League will come home, and I'm also aiming for the World Cup."

