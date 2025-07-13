'I want to win now' - Lamine Yamal chasing further glory with Barcelona and Spain

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has his eye on both the Champions League and World Cup title after claiming a domestic treble with his club last season.

The now 18-year-old has been a revelation since bursting onto the scene at Barcelona, playing a key role as Hansi Flick’s side dominated Spanish football last season.

Despite their remarkable season, Barcelona were unable to lift the Champions League trophy that they so desperately wanted, something Yamal wants to rectify ASAP.

"Turning 18, I wish to achieve everything we had at 16 and 17, with the title we're missing, the Champions League, and also the World Cup," Yamal told Barcelona's website.

"Those are the ones I'm missing. My mindset tells me I have to go out and win.

"I'm not thinking about how many years I've got ahead - I want to win now. I'll try and give everything to make it happen.

"I just want to tell the fans that we'll be there, fighting, and the Champions League will come home. The World Cup too."