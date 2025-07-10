Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny: Yamal attitude key to his success

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojcieh Szczesny has sung the praises of teammate Lamine Yamal.

The Pole believes Yamal's dedication to his career is reason why he's achieved so much so soon.

He told Foot Truck: "You know what I think? Everyone has their own path. And so far, I don't see any warning signs. I think his attitude toward football, toward life, is what makes him the player he is. And it's like... you can't really change someone's personality.

"It's said that Neymar could have achieved much more in football if he'd had a different mentality. But if he'd approached football and life differently, he wouldn't have been the Neymar he puts on a show. Is Yamal allowed to do what he wants? I think we shouldn't hold back too much with personalities like this.

"We should let them enjoy football, because that joy isn't just contagious for their teammates, it inspires millions of people around the world. I think this is more a role for Lamine's entourage than for Lamine himself. He's only 17. He's still playing street football. And I think he'll continue to do so for the rest of his career.

"He receives the ball and thinks, 'Haha, look!' And he starts putting on a show."