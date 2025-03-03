Cury says Neymar "wants return" as Barcelona set goalscoring challenge

Barcelona have told Neymar they're open to re-signing him this summer.

The former Barca star left Al-Hilal last month to return home to Brazil with Santos, where he is contracted to mid-year.

Agent André Cury, who previously represented Neymar and is close to the family, says the player wants to return.

"You know he would never have left and if there is a chance he would be happy to return," Cury told RAC1.

"I think that if the club decides to go after him, his return is possible."

Sport reports Barcelona have given Neymar a challenge: If he scores 15 goals for Santos over the coming months, they will consider signing him.

Neymar has managed to score three goals and three assists in seven games since returning to Santos.