Ex-Barcelona captain Iniesta reveals coaching plans
Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has confirmed plans of a future coaching career.

Iniesta is currently playing in the UAE with Emirates FC.

He told a LaLiga function this week: “Right now I feel that I would still like to continue playing football.

"Until I feel that the time to stop has come, I would like to continue playing. Then if I would like to get the title of coach and then we will see what the future holds.

"Obviously I would like to return to Barcelona at some point, but at what time and in what way I don’t know and no one knows.

"Let’s see how things go.”

