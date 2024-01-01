Ex-Barcelona captain Iniesta reveals coaching plans

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has confirmed plans of a future coaching career.
Iniesta is currently playing in the UAE with Emirates FC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He told a LaLiga function this week: “Right now I feel that I would still like to continue playing football.
"Until I feel that the time to stop has come, I would like to continue playing. Then if I would like to get the title of coach and then we will see what the future holds.
"Obviously I would like to return to Barcelona at some point, but at what time and in what way I don’t know and no one knows.
"Let’s see how things go.”