Emirates star Iniesta: Obviously I'd like Barcelona return
Andres Iniesta admits he'd like to return to Barcelona.

The former Barca captain is currently playing in the UAE with Emirates.

Discussing Spain's run to the Euros semifinals, Iniesta said of Lamine Yamal: "It's something unnatural but there are exceptions that emerge, he is one of those players with an above-average talent. Now he starts. What is needed is that he continues to learn, improve and have continuity. He is 16 years old , not 23."

Asked about returning to Barca, he told Mundo Deportivo: “Obviously I would love to come back, but I don't know when that will be.

"My next step after football would be to become a coach and we'll see if it works. It's looking for your place off the grass."

