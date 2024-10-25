Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Ex-Barcelona captain Alba: Don't compare Yamal with Messi
Former Barcelona captain Jordi Alba says it's too soon to liken Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi.

Alba and Messi are now together at Inter Miami, having won everything in the game as Barca players.

Asked about Blaugrana teen Yamal, Alba said: "When I was at Barça, he was already training with the first team and he even made his debut in a match against Betis.

"It's clear that he's grown a lot, he's a 17-year-old lad and what he's doing is crazy. You have to support him and the people there are doing very well. You have to be patient and not compare him to anyone because in the end Leo is Leo and there's no one else like him.

"But I think he's having a great season, taking on roles that aren't easy at 17 and you have to give him a lot of value. I hope he continues learning and enjoying football." 

