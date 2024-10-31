Ex-Athletic Bilbao captain Muniain: After first day at San Lorenzo I knew it was right decision

Former Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain is delighted with his first weeks with San Lorenzo.

Munian has quickly settled in Argentina and is impressing with his new club.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "From the first day here I realised that I had made the right decision.

"I am very happy to belong to this great club and every day I am falling a little more in love with this club, its people and everything that surrounds me on a daily basis.

":I am very excited to be here because I was also a boy like they are now. I was living in the Athletic boarding house, there in Bilbao for four or five years."