Mallorca coach Arrasate: Athletic Bilbao draw a good point; but the morale value is greater

Carlos Volcano
Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was left pleased with their 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Arrasate was satisfied after playing for 70 minutes with one man less due to Samu Costa's dismissal in the 23rd minute. 

Arrasate said: “We might have lost, but I liked the start. It was a game of alternatives and it looked like it would be very good. When you are down to ten players, you have to pull back your lines a bit. We did an exercise in survival. The qualifying value is one point, but the morale value is greater." 

On Samu's red card, he continued: “It was a bit of a crazy few minutes. I don't understand why they called the referee from the VAR in the first incident. Samu has a virtue and a defect at the same time, and that is that he always goes all out.

"If anyone doesn't pretend, it's Galarreta, because I had him for a year. The shame is that it was going to be a great game and having one less player has limited us.

“I gave him a hug, he is the first one who knows that he has left the team with ten men. He is a spectacular boy. Together we will get him to improve in what he lacks. He is having a great season.”

