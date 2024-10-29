Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde frustrated after Mallorca stalemate

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde admitted some frustration after Monday night's 0-0 draw with Real Mallorca.

The Lions played for more than an hour with one man more due to Samu Costa's dismissal.

Valverde later said,"We played with a numerical advantage and we were unable to get past their defensive wall and when we did, the goals were not enough.

"They defended well because they always compete well. They closed down the spaces on the inside and when they force us to cross it was difficult to get past them. Maybe we lacked a bit of tact to be able to finish well. Until the sending off the game went from one side to the other."

He also said: "Last year we played a game like this in Almería and we didn't lose two points, we won one because they created some very clear chances for us. Games are what they are. They got the first chance right away and our goalkeeper was very good. Then we had chances and maybe we lacked some finishing. Every day is a different story and we have to continue."