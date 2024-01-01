Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick
Man City boss Guardiola reveals Arteta text after fiery Arsenal draw

Barcelona coach Flick: Deco and I have discussed new keeper signing

Barcelona coach Flick: Deco and I have discussed new keeper signing
Barcelona coach Flick: Deco and I have discussed new keeper signingLaLiga
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was happy with Inaki Pena's performance in victory over Getafe.

Pena stepped in for knee injury victim and senior goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Flick said: "I'm only talking about the players I have, and Iñaki is our goalkeeper. I'm happy today.

"We have three more points. Iñaki is 25 years old and the rest are very young and, if something happens, we need a goalkeeper with experience.

"Deco and I have discussed and reflected on it. We are working on it."

Mentions
LaLigaPena InakiBarcelonaGetafeFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona coach Flick happy to grind out win against Getafe
Szczesny: I would consider Barcelona offer
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer