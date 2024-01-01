Barcelona coach Flick: Deco and I have discussed new keeper signing

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was happy with Inaki Pena's performance in victory over Getafe.
Pena stepped in for knee injury victim and senior goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Flick said: "I'm only talking about the players I have, and Iñaki is our goalkeeper. I'm happy today.
"We have three more points. Iñaki is 25 years old and the rest are very young and, if something happens, we need a goalkeeper with experience.
"Deco and I have discussed and reflected on it. We are working on it."