Evra warns Real Madrid (& France): Mbappe not as good as you claim

Former Manchester United and France captain Patrice Evra insists Kylian Mbappe is overrated.

Evra says Real Madrid are expecting too much from Mbappe - as are France supporters.

He said on Rothen's enflamme podcast: "It is not (coach Didier) Deschamps, but all of France that gave too much to Mbappe.

"You gave him the keys to PSG, you give him the keys to the French national team, but Mbappé is still a young player.

""It was you who created that legend around Mbappé. With all due respect to him, he has not yet reached (Karim) Benzema's level."

Mbappe was left out of France's latest squad this week named by Deschamps.

Evra added: "If you call him up and he gets injured, it is the best way to ruin your relationship with (Florentino) Pérez. Real Madrid is not PSG, you cannot take that risk."