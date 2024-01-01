Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has taken aim at Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

Sarkozy is unhappy with the way Mbappe left PSG as a free agent for the Spanish giants this summer.

He said, "I can understand why he wanted to leave, I can understand his dream, but it is more difficult for me to understand the way he did it. But it is his choice."

However, Sarkozy also suggested PSG were stronger as a team without the France striker.

He also told Le Parisien: "Their (PSG) collective game prevails over the individual quality of the player."