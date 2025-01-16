Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Evra blasts French media for putting Real Madrid ace Mbappe "on a pedestal"
Former France captain Patrice Evra insists Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is overrated.

Evra is adamant Mbappe is not in the class of former France strikers Thierry Henry and Jean-Pierre Papin.

The ex-Manchester United defender told RMC: "You keep saying he is the best player in the world or one of the best, but for me he is not even close to Papin's level.

"And you should never dare compare him to Thierry Henry. Never. Have you seen Thierry Henry's performances?

"You have created a product. You talk about it too much. You put people on a pedestal without them even getting there."

