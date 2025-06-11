Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul

Essugo thrilled to make Chelsea move: I'm here to win!

Paul Vegas
Essugo thrilled to make Chelsea move: I'm here to win!
Essugo thrilled to make Chelsea move: I'm here to win!Chelsea/X.com
Dario Essugo is thrilled to have joined Chelsea.

After spending last season on-loan with Las Palmas in the LaLiga, Essugo joined Chelsea last month from Sporting CP.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I'm a very aggressive player, I love to win back possession and I love to govern the pitch. I love to win!" he told the club's website.

"I am also a player who loves to hold the ball, to create space with the ball and attack, but also help the defence when they need it.

"Off the pitch, I am a very chilled guy and I'm a fun guy once I warm up, I just need to get to know people first. And I'm always looking to learn. I love to spend time with my friends and family. I'm very close to my family, I love to spend time with them whenever I can."

 

Loan spells important career step

Along with Las Palmas, Essugo also spent time on-loan with Chaves.

"My experiences on loan were really important and something I needed," Essugo continued. "My first stint on loan was to Chaves and, at that time, I needed minutes and game time. That gave me the confidence I needed back at Sporting. My four months there were a great experience.

"My experience in Spain at Las Palmas was also great. I managed to play a prominent role there and got a lot of visibility. It was something I always had, but not at the level that I reached at Las Palmas."

The winger added, "I want to win as much as possible, as many titles as possible. Obviously, I want to win the Champions League, but also the Premier League because it's very difficult. I want to win titles, play as much as possible at Chelsea and be part of the club's history."

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueEssugo DarioChelseaLas PalmasSporting LisbonChavesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd up Garnacho price as Ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen joins battle
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd
Makelele on Real Madrid exit: I knew Abramovich and Chelsea were fighting for me