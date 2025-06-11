Essugo thrilled to make Chelsea move: I'm here to win!

Dario Essugo is thrilled to have joined Chelsea.

After spending last season on-loan with Las Palmas in the LaLiga, Essugo joined Chelsea last month from Sporting CP.

"I'm a very aggressive player, I love to win back possession and I love to govern the pitch. I love to win!" he told the club's website.

"I am also a player who loves to hold the ball, to create space with the ball and attack, but also help the defence when they need it.

"Off the pitch, I am a very chilled guy and I'm a fun guy once I warm up, I just need to get to know people first. And I'm always looking to learn. I love to spend time with my friends and family. I'm very close to my family, I love to spend time with them whenever I can."

Loan spells important career step

Along with Las Palmas, Essugo also spent time on-loan with Chaves.

"My experiences on loan were really important and something I needed," Essugo continued. "My first stint on loan was to Chaves and, at that time, I needed minutes and game time. That gave me the confidence I needed back at Sporting. My four months there were a great experience.

"My experience in Spain at Las Palmas was also great. I managed to play a prominent role there and got a lot of visibility. It was something I always had, but not at the level that I reached at Las Palmas."

The winger added, "I want to win as much as possible, as many titles as possible. Obviously, I want to win the Champions League, but also the Premier League because it's very difficult. I want to win titles, play as much as possible at Chelsea and be part of the club's history."