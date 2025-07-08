Espanyol tables offer to Real Madrid veteran Vazquez

Espanyol have failed with an offer to Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night, revealed Vazquez is weighing up his next move.

Vazquez will leave Real Madrid after the Club World Cup and Inda revealed: "Lucas Vázquez has had an offer to go to Espanyol , but he has rejected it.

"He is considering an offer he has from Qatar. There he can earn double or triple per year he has earned for most of his sporting career."

During his 10 years as a senior Real Madrid player, Vazquez did have 12 months on-loan with Espanyol.